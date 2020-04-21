Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 15:20
Social
Romanian student wins first prize at 2020 European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seventeen-year-old Amina Abu Shanab, a student at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, has won the first prize at this year’s edition of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO 2020), Edupedu.ro reported.

EGMO is a mathematics competition for high school girls from all over Europe, and beyond. In 2020, it was held as a virtual event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Amina Abu Shanab won the silver medal at the same competition, just as she did at the 2018 edition of the same event.

Four students represented Romania at EGMO 2020. They are Alexandra Timofte, a student at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics in Bucharest; Amina Abu Shanab and Diana Ţolu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest; and Lucia Rîşnoveanu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Constanţa.

The team was led by teacher Mihail Bălună, from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest, and teacher Anca Băltărigă, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 15:20
Social
Romanian student wins first prize at 2020 European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seventeen-year-old Amina Abu Shanab, a student at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, has won the first prize at this year’s edition of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO 2020), Edupedu.ro reported.

EGMO is a mathematics competition for high school girls from all over Europe, and beyond. In 2020, it was held as a virtual event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Amina Abu Shanab won the silver medal at the same competition, just as she did at the 2018 edition of the same event.

Four students represented Romania at EGMO 2020. They are Alexandra Timofte, a student at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics in Bucharest; Amina Abu Shanab and Diana Ţolu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest; and Lucia Rîşnoveanu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Constanţa.

The team was led by teacher Mihail Bălună, from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest, and teacher Anca Băltărigă, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19