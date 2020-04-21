Romanian student wins first prize at 2020 European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

Seventeen-year-old Amina Abu Shanab, a student at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, has won the first prize at this year’s edition of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO 2020), Edupedu.ro reported.

EGMO is a mathematics competition for high school girls from all over Europe, and beyond. In 2020, it was held as a virtual event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Amina Abu Shanab won the silver medal at the same competition, just as she did at the 2018 edition of the same event.

Four students represented Romania at EGMO 2020. They are Alexandra Timofte, a student at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics in Bucharest; Amina Abu Shanab and Diana Ţolu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest; and Lucia Rîşnoveanu, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Constanţa.

The team was led by teacher Mihail Bălună, from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest, and teacher Anca Băltărigă, from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

(Photo: Pixabay)

