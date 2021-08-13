Business

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform

13 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup FameUp (fameup.net) has raised EUR 2.5 million financing to develop its mobile platform dedicated to micro-influencers and prepare for global scaling. UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines participated in this financing round as an angel investor, alongside Bogdan Gheorghiu and Marian Dinu.

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures, funded mostly through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, led the financing round.

FameUp allows any Instagram user (soon also Facebook and Tik-Tok), with at least 500 followers, to make money by promoting various brands, products, or services. The platform aims to facilitate the contact between smaller influencers and brands and democratize the access to the promotion contracts reserved until today only to the influencers with tens of thousands of followers.

"FameUp is a platform open to anyone, not just celebrities," says Ionut Patrascoiu, founder and CEO of FameUp. "We also give the possibility to those with a small number of followers on the social platforms Instagram, Facebook, or Tik-Tok to participate in promotion campaigns and to earn a substantial income. From this perspective, our startup is part of the gig economy, along with other technology companies such as Uber, Airbnb, or Glovo.”

New communication channel for small brands

The application also aims to become an alternative communication channel for small brands and family businesses, which do not have large promotion budgets. Small businesses such as cafes, restaurants, hair salons, and travel agencies can get promotion on social networks with little or no money, offering in return products or services such as a cappuccino or a manicure for a post made by a local influencer.

“The relevance and authenticity of these posts are much higher than those made by celebrities that are sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away. And this can be seen in the immediate sales results," Patrascoiu explains.

The Romanian entrepreneur says the idea to develop this app came after talking to Daniel Dines, who he calls his mentor.

Servers crashed on launch

The FameUp application, currently in Beta, is free and available on the App Store and Google Play. When it was officially launched in June, a spike in downloads and registrations caused its servers to fail.

"Lately, the number of startups that aim to build marketplace platforms has exploded. This is even though few founders understand how complicated such a business model is. What I saw valuable at FameUp, apart from the obvious market opportunity, is the impressive growth hacking strategy. In the coming months, we will help Ionut develop his team and product so that the mechanisms for growth and networking can be enhanced, without the servers blowing up again," said Cristian Munteanu, the Managing Partner of Early Game Ventures.

Law firm DLA Piper provided legal assistance for the transaction.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Entrepreneurs
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 08:21
02 June 2021
Real Estate
Daniel Dines buys 5% in major Romanian developer One United
Normal
Business

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform

13 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup FameUp (fameup.net) has raised EUR 2.5 million financing to develop its mobile platform dedicated to micro-influencers and prepare for global scaling. UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines participated in this financing round as an angel investor, alongside Bogdan Gheorghiu and Marian Dinu.

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures, funded mostly through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, led the financing round.

FameUp allows any Instagram user (soon also Facebook and Tik-Tok), with at least 500 followers, to make money by promoting various brands, products, or services. The platform aims to facilitate the contact between smaller influencers and brands and democratize the access to the promotion contracts reserved until today only to the influencers with tens of thousands of followers.

"FameUp is a platform open to anyone, not just celebrities," says Ionut Patrascoiu, founder and CEO of FameUp. "We also give the possibility to those with a small number of followers on the social platforms Instagram, Facebook, or Tik-Tok to participate in promotion campaigns and to earn a substantial income. From this perspective, our startup is part of the gig economy, along with other technology companies such as Uber, Airbnb, or Glovo.”

New communication channel for small brands

The application also aims to become an alternative communication channel for small brands and family businesses, which do not have large promotion budgets. Small businesses such as cafes, restaurants, hair salons, and travel agencies can get promotion on social networks with little or no money, offering in return products or services such as a cappuccino or a manicure for a post made by a local influencer.

“The relevance and authenticity of these posts are much higher than those made by celebrities that are sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away. And this can be seen in the immediate sales results," Patrascoiu explains.

The Romanian entrepreneur says the idea to develop this app came after talking to Daniel Dines, who he calls his mentor.

Servers crashed on launch

The FameUp application, currently in Beta, is free and available on the App Store and Google Play. When it was officially launched in June, a spike in downloads and registrations caused its servers to fail.

"Lately, the number of startups that aim to build marketplace platforms has exploded. This is even though few founders understand how complicated such a business model is. What I saw valuable at FameUp, apart from the obvious market opportunity, is the impressive growth hacking strategy. In the coming months, we will help Ionut develop his team and product so that the mechanisms for growth and networking can be enhanced, without the servers blowing up again," said Cristian Munteanu, the Managing Partner of Early Game Ventures.

Law firm DLA Piper provided legal assistance for the transaction.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Entrepreneurs
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 08:21
02 June 2021
Real Estate
Daniel Dines buys 5% in major Romanian developer One United
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions
02 August 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for July: Action-packed holidays
03 August 2021
RI +
What makes Romania's Roșia Montană a UNESCO world heritage site?
30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange