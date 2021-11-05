Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 13:50
Sports

Romanian-Slovak expedition in the Himalayas: Climbers survive avalanche at 6,800 m

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Horia Colibasanu and Marius Gane, and their Slovak partner Peter Hámor, all expert mountaineers, survived an avalanche that hit their tent and buried them in the snow. The three climbers, who were attempting to open a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m), managed to find shelter in a small cave for the rest of the night and then retreated to Camp 1.

“Last night, at 6,800 meters, an avalanche hit the tent of the three climbers and buried them in the snow. They had to cut the tent with a knife to be able to get out. Peter and Horia were the first to make their way out. Marius came out later, as he couldn’t find his boots inside the tent, which has fallen under the snow. Gladly, they succeeded in finding shelter in a small cave for the rest of the night and to safely reach Camp 1,” reads a message posted on the Facebook page of Horia Colibasanu.

The same message said that they are all safe, and that they decided to descend to Base Camp. “Depending on the weather conditions, they will decide during the following days whether they will restart the ascent.”

Horia Colibsanu, the top Romanian mountaineer who has successfully climbed eight peaks over 8,000 meters, announced in March that he has left for a new expedition in Nepal, Himalaya, where he plans to continue the ambitious project started in 2019: opening a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m). The Dhaulagiri expedition team also includes Marius Gane - a Romanian performance athlete and high-altitude climber, and Peter Hamor - the Slovak alpinist who climbed all 14 peaks of over 8,000 meters in the Himalayas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 13:50
Sports

Romanian-Slovak expedition in the Himalayas: Climbers survive avalanche at 6,800 m

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Horia Colibasanu and Marius Gane, and their Slovak partner Peter Hámor, all expert mountaineers, survived an avalanche that hit their tent and buried them in the snow. The three climbers, who were attempting to open a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m), managed to find shelter in a small cave for the rest of the night and then retreated to Camp 1.

“Last night, at 6,800 meters, an avalanche hit the tent of the three climbers and buried them in the snow. They had to cut the tent with a knife to be able to get out. Peter and Horia were the first to make their way out. Marius came out later, as he couldn’t find his boots inside the tent, which has fallen under the snow. Gladly, they succeeded in finding shelter in a small cave for the rest of the night and to safely reach Camp 1,” reads a message posted on the Facebook page of Horia Colibasanu.

The same message said that they are all safe, and that they decided to descend to Base Camp. “Depending on the weather conditions, they will decide during the following days whether they will restart the ascent.”

Horia Colibsanu, the top Romanian mountaineer who has successfully climbed eight peaks over 8,000 meters, announced in March that he has left for a new expedition in Nepal, Himalaya, where he plans to continue the ambitious project started in 2019: opening a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m). The Dhaulagiri expedition team also includes Marius Gane - a Romanian performance athlete and high-altitude climber, and Peter Hamor - the Slovak alpinist who climbed all 14 peaks of over 8,000 meters in the Himalayas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more