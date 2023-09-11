Romanian tennis player Simona Halep no longer featured in new WTA rankings

After not playing for a year due to her suspension following accusations of doping, Romanian star tennis player Simona Halep is no longer featured in the newly-released WTA rankings.

Halep is currently awaiting the verdict of the independent Sports Resolutions tribunal regarding the doping allegations after being heard at the end of June.

The athlete has not played an official match since August 2022 when she lost to Daria Snigur (Ukraine) at the US Open. After the match, she tested positive for Roxadustat, and in October 2022 she was provisionally suspended. She constantly claimed to be innocent of any wrongdoing.

In the event of her return to the court, the former no. 1, now eliminated from the rankings altogether, will have to start from scratch.

In the WTA singles rankings, Sorana Cîrstea is now the highest-ranked Romanian athlete, sitting at 26th place. Cîrstea has climbed four positions and has 1760 points after reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open, according to News.ro.

The next Romanian in the rankings is Irina Begu, at 49th place after dropping six positions, with 1108 points. Ana Bogdan is in 62nd place with 942 points. After moving up one spot, Jaqueline Cristian is in 98th place with 730 points.

The new leader of the WTA rankings is Belarusian Arina Sabalenka with 9266 points, dethroning Iga Swiatek, who has 8195 points. In third place, after climbing three spots, is US Open winner Coco Gauff with 6165 points.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)