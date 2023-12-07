Romanian energy saving app launches internationally at COP28

Energy Advisor, the Romanian startup affiliated with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, has recently launched energy saving application Renergia. Promoted as “the first mobile application in Romania that streamlines energy consumption and reduces energy bill costs,” the new tool was launched internationally during COP28.

The app, which can also be used to provide a comprehensive analysis of the carbon footprint in the residential sector, was developed with an investment of over EUR 300,000.

Users of the Renergia app can cut energy bills (electrical and thermal) by up to 30% by following the recommended efficiency measures.

Renergia analyses household energy consumption, generates an estimate of monthly and annual associated costs, and provides data on the potential savings in electricity and thermal energy. To do this, it uses an innovative algorithm that combines concepts of statistics and probability with advanced algorithms assisted by artificial intelligence.

According to its developers, the proprietary algorithm of Renergia is trained to detect outliers and make precise energy consumption predictions using a set of basic information. Thus, the new tool estimates both electrical and thermal energy consumption while simultaneously generating personalized energy efficiency plans for users.

“As a result, the use of the Renergia application can potentially reduce monthly energy (electricity and thermal) bills by up to 30% when the recommended energy efficiency measures are implemented. The reduction in bills also depends on the configuration of household equipment and, especially, the level of thermal insulation of the residence,” reads the press release.

In addition, Renergia also allows users to dimension photovoltaic systems, offering a new distribution channel for both photovoltaic system suppliers and financial institutions with green portfolios.

“The tool for estimating the sizing of photovoltaic systems is dedicated exclusively to households, but the concept also involves B2B partnerships. We have a framework contract signed with an authorized installer of photovoltaic systems that offers consultancy to Renergia users and turnkey installation services. Additionally, we are discussing, on several levels, with financial institutions that can offer green credits to end users for the installation of such technologies,” said Dr. Ing. Dacian Jurj, COO of Renergia.

According to Dr. Ing. Alexandru Mureșan, CEO of Renergia, energy waste is significant in Romania, and the implementation of energy efficiency measures and the use of renewable sources should be encouraged because, on the one hand, they will increase resilience by reducing dependence on centralized sources, and on the other hand, they will increase the Romanians’ comfort in their households.

Renergia is the result of sustained work by a team of 12 specialists with expertise in energy, advanced numerical methods, software, marketing, and strategy. To date, the investment in the development of the application amounted to over EUR 300,000.

The starting point of the project idea was June 2022, and the actual implementation of the project began in January 2023.

The app can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play and AppStore.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)