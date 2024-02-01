Justice

Romanian prosecutors conduct searches targeting head of Prahova County Council

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Searches were conducted on Thursday, February 1, in connection to an investigation targeting the president of the Prahova County Council, Iulian Dumitrescu, Digi24 reported.

Anticorruption (DNA) prosecutors also searched the headquarters of the Prahova County Council.

"Prosecutors within the National Anticorruption Directorate - Corruption Fighting Section are conducting investigations in a criminal case that targets suspicions regarding the commission of corruption and forgery, committed from 2020 until the present, by public officials [...]. On February 1, 2024, as a result of obtaining legal authorizations from the competent court, home searches are being conducted in 19 locations in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Prahova, one of which at the headquarters of a public institution, the rest being the residences of individuals and the headquarters of commercial companies,” reads the DNA press release.

Iulian Dumitrescu is vice-president of the governing National Liberal Party (PNL). He has served two terms as a senator, one for Călăraşi and another for Prahova County. In earlier documents, Dumitrescu revealed that he has a bank loan of EUR 127,000 due in 2036, but also another loan of USD 180,000 to an individual creditor. 

President Klaus Iohannis commented on the DNA investigation, stating that he does not believe it "significantly affects" the political situation because "these matters do not target political activity." He further noted that “prosecutors have every right to check political persons if there are clear signals.”

PNL conveyed through spokesperson Ionuț Stroe that justice must be served and that the party will apply the rules of its Ethical Code and statutory provisions depending on future developments. 

Iulian Dumitrescu posted a message on Facebook, stating he will provide prosecutors with all the necessary information and "will not hide" behind any political or administrative position. "Once this phase of the investigation is completed, I will communicate transparently to the public opinion about what happened. I have nothing to hide," Dumitrescu transmitted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulian Dumitrescu on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian prosecutors conduct searches targeting head of Prahova County Council

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Searches were conducted on Thursday, February 1, in connection to an investigation targeting the president of the Prahova County Council, Iulian Dumitrescu, Digi24 reported.

Anticorruption (DNA) prosecutors also searched the headquarters of the Prahova County Council.

"Prosecutors within the National Anticorruption Directorate - Corruption Fighting Section are conducting investigations in a criminal case that targets suspicions regarding the commission of corruption and forgery, committed from 2020 until the present, by public officials [...]. On February 1, 2024, as a result of obtaining legal authorizations from the competent court, home searches are being conducted in 19 locations in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Prahova, one of which at the headquarters of a public institution, the rest being the residences of individuals and the headquarters of commercial companies,” reads the DNA press release.

Iulian Dumitrescu is vice-president of the governing National Liberal Party (PNL). He has served two terms as a senator, one for Călăraşi and another for Prahova County. In earlier documents, Dumitrescu revealed that he has a bank loan of EUR 127,000 due in 2036, but also another loan of USD 180,000 to an individual creditor. 

President Klaus Iohannis commented on the DNA investigation, stating that he does not believe it "significantly affects" the political situation because "these matters do not target political activity." He further noted that “prosecutors have every right to check political persons if there are clear signals.”

PNL conveyed through spokesperson Ionuț Stroe that justice must be served and that the party will apply the rules of its Ethical Code and statutory provisions depending on future developments. 

Iulian Dumitrescu posted a message on Facebook, stating he will provide prosecutors with all the necessary information and "will not hide" behind any political or administrative position. "Once this phase of the investigation is completed, I will communicate transparently to the public opinion about what happened. I have nothing to hide," Dumitrescu transmitted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulian Dumitrescu on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years