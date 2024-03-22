Romanian president says he had "very good" talks with Allies about his NATO candidacy

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who announced his plans to get the NATO secretary general position after his term expires this autumn, said that he had "very good" bilateral talks with representatives of the Alliance.

"It's no secret that I have bilateral talks with allies, and many have said that I came up with exactly the topics that are very important," Iohannis said about a decalogue for NATO that he published last week, G4media.ro reported.

"They have questions related to other topics, so far we have had very good discussions," he added.

When asked if he is aiming for a European position in addition to the NATO candidacy, he avoided a sharp answer and said that "I am focusing on the talks for NATO."

Speaking about his rival Mark Rutte, president Iohannis said there is "a constructive competition" between them, adding that "geography, history and some topics" sets them apart.

"Neither of us wants projects built over years to be ruined through this competition. On the contrary, it is a constructive competition. [But] there are some topics where our approaches are slightly different regarding the future of NATO," president Iohannis said.

(Photo source: Presudency.ro)