Romanian president reveals plan for NATO’s future in Politico opinion

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, a candidate for the position of secretary-general of NATO, recently released an editorial in Politico outlining his 10-point plan to lead the alliance.

Iohannis announced his candidacy earlier this week, highlighting Romania’s stability and its commitments to NATO. His announcement began a two-man race between him and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte for the job.

In the Politico article, Klaus Iohannis laid out a 10-point plan stressing NATO’s role in deterring aggression and securing peace in the Euro-Atlantic area.

“NATO has been instrumental in protecting and furthering our security interests and common values — those of democracy, individual liberties, and rule of law — as enshrined in the North Atlantic Treaty. Moreover, its gravitational pull has led to successive — and successful — waves of enlargement, highlighting its continued relevance for all who want to live in freedom and security,” Iohannis wrote in an article on Politico Europe.

The Romanian president notes that war has returned to Europe and that NATO is more needed than ever, as proven by Finland and Sweden’s accession to the alliance. Nevertheless, he says, “NATO must also change and adapt. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered peace and gravely altered our security environment, reverberating beyond the confines of the Euro-Atlantic area. And Russia will remain the most significant and direct threat to the Alliance for the foreseeable future.”

To address the erosion of arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation, all of which accompany war, Klaus Iohannis wants NATO to boost its military mobility, and strengthen the southern and eastern borders of the alliance.

“There is nothing more important today than ensuring Ukraine prevails in its existential battle, and we can do this by providing all necessary support for however long it takes. We also have a moral, political, and strategic obligation to make sure Ukraine advances steadily on its path toward future NATO membership, as well as its EU accession,” he says.

In addition, the Romanian president wants NATO to improve its interoperability and develop a defense-industrial base. He encourages all NATO countries to reach 2% of GDP for defense spending, particularly financing major equipment.

Countering cyber threats, increased political consultations and coordination, boosting the NATO-EU partnership, and accelerating investments in innovation, are also part of Iohannis’ 10-point plan.

The US, UK, France, and Germany have already announced their support for Dutch PM Mark Rutte to become the next NATO Secretary General, a key position as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on. The next NATO summit will take place in July in Washington.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)