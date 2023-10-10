Romania’s president pays official visit to Hungary

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will travel to Budapest on Wednesday, October 11, at the invitation of Hungarian leader Katalin Novák. It is the first visit made by a Romanian head of state to neighbouring Hungary in the last 14 years.

“The visit takes place in the context of an increased dynamic of high-level contacts, following the official visit made by president Katalin Novák to Bucharest in September 2022 and the participation in the 8th Summit of the Three Seas Initiative, hosted by the president of Romania in September 2023,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

The Romanian and Hungarian presidents are set to discuss several topics of interest, including the status of the Strategic Partnership and its development prospects, concrete ways to deepen the bilateral dialogue, the security situation in the region and Europe amid the war in Ukraine, and ways to support the Republic of Moldova.

“The president of Romania will reiterate the interest and openness of the Romanian side for a constructive, pragmatic and transparent cooperation with Hungary, a neighbouring EU member state and NATO ally, in order to develop projects of common interest and obtain concrete results, based on and in the spirit of the principles and values included in the fundamental documents that define the parameters of the bilateral relationship,” the Romanian Presidential Administration disclosed.

As far as the European agenda is concerned, the presidents of Romania and Hungary will discuss the priorities of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which Hungary will hold in the second part of 2024.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)