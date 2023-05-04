Politics

Romanian president attends King Charles’ coronation

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will travel to London on Friday, May 5, where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The Romanian leader will attend the reception offered by His Majesty King Charles III to the heads of delegations at Buckingham Palace on Friday from 19:00, according to an announcement from the Presidential Administration, quoted by Digi24. Then, on Saturday, May 6, he will be present at the coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

According to The Washington Post, more than 2,200 people, including foreign delegations from 203 countries and about 100 heads of state, have confirmed their attendance for the May 6 coronation. US president Joe Biden will not be present but will be represented by the first lady, Jill Biden.

From Romania, the participation of the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, has also been confirmed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president attends King Charles’ coronation

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will travel to London on Friday, May 5, where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The Romanian leader will attend the reception offered by His Majesty King Charles III to the heads of delegations at Buckingham Palace on Friday from 19:00, according to an announcement from the Presidential Administration, quoted by Digi24. Then, on Saturday, May 6, he will be present at the coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

According to The Washington Post, more than 2,200 people, including foreign delegations from 203 countries and about 100 heads of state, have confirmed their attendance for the May 6 coronation. US president Joe Biden will not be present but will be represented by the first lady, Jill Biden.

From Romania, the participation of the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, has also been confirmed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency