Romanian president attends King Charles’ coronation

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will travel to London on Friday, May 5, where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The Romanian leader will attend the reception offered by His Majesty King Charles III to the heads of delegations at Buckingham Palace on Friday from 19:00, according to an announcement from the Presidential Administration, quoted by Digi24. Then, on Saturday, May 6, he will be present at the coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

According to The Washington Post, more than 2,200 people, including foreign delegations from 203 countries and about 100 heads of state, have confirmed their attendance for the May 6 coronation. US president Joe Biden will not be present but will be represented by the first lady, Jill Biden.

From Romania, the participation of the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, has also been confirmed.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)