Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 08:25
Business

Romanian Post gets USD 260,000 grants for equipment

10 February 2021
Romania's state-controlled postal services company Posta Romana will receive two grants worth USD 260,000 to develop projects aimed at improving the quality of services.

The projects have been approved and will be financed by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the company announced on Tuesday.

The company will buy ergonomic mobile scanners that allow operators to have their hands free while handling postal items and thus reduce the time spent using a regular scanner. Thus, the devices will be installed on a glove. At the same time, the company will purchase X-ray equipment and explosive detection equipment necessary for the Otopeni International Exchange Bureau (BSI).

"The two projects unveiled by the Romanian Post have managed to attract non-reimbursable funds from the Fund for Improving the Quality of Services (QSF) of the Universal Postal Union and will be implemented in the next 18 months," the statement reads, local Agerpres reported.

"We take every opportunity to attract the capital needed for the company's development. The Romanian Post intends to submit, in the future, other projects to attract funding for the purchase of equipment, but also the development of products and services," said Horia Grigorescu, Posta Romana head manager.

In October 2020, Posta Romana announced a RON 200 million (EUR 43 mln) loan agreement with state-owned Eximbank to finance a large-scale investment program. The loan has a period of 12 years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Posta-romana.ro)

