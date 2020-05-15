Romanian Post launches Android application

The Romanian Post has launched a mobile application for Android platforms that offers fast and direct access to its online services. The app is available in the Google Virtual Store.

With the help of the "Romanian Post'' application, customers can quickly check the status of postal items registered with Track & Trace, calculate the rates for each service.

Users can search for a post office according to several criteria (from the locality, nearby, by name, PostCollect offices), and can find out any postal code. They also can create a user account where they can fill in electronic forms and track the history for all paid services used.

The application includes paid services, such as making press subscriptions or using the E-mandate service, through which customers can transfer money online. Other paid services available in the app are MyPostalcard (creating and sending personalized postcards), MyMark (creating and sending personalized stamped labels), and MyLetter (creating and sending custom envelopes with photos from the user's phone).

(Photo source: Posta-romana.ro)