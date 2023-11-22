Politics

Romania's PM promises no tax hikes but lower labour taxation

22 November 2023

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu assured again on November 21 that the government will not increase fees and taxes or introduce new ones in 2024.

"We are looking for solutions to reduce labour taxation and continue measures to increase budget revenues by combating evasion and by better collection, including improving management at ANAF and customs," said Ciolacu, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

"We are taking all steps at the governmental level to start the year 2024 with the adopted budget in order to have the predictability necessary for the business environment," he added. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

