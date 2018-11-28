Romanian Parliament meets in special joint sitting dedicated to Great Union Centennial

A solemn joint sitting of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament, namely the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, will take place today, November 28.

The joint session will be dedicated to the 1918 Great Union Centennial, which Romania celebrates this year, and will also be attended by president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Viorica Dancila, and princess Margareta, local News.ro reported.

The state anthem will be played at the beginning of the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 14:00. President Iohannis will be the first to address the Parliament. Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Chamber of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea, prime minister Dancila and princess Margareta will also address the two chambers of the Parliament.

Members of the government, the presidents of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, the Court of Auditors and the Romanian Academy, the Ombudsman, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bucharest, the Archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church, and the heads of the diplomatic missions in Bucharest have also been invited to participate in the joint session.

Romania marks in 2018 100 years since the Great Union of 1918, which represented the unification of all provinces where the Romanians were in the majority, namely Transylvania, Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Bessarabia, and Bucovina, with the Kingdom of Romania.

Romania’s central bank issues coins marking 1918 Union centennial

Irina Marica, [email protected]