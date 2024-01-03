Romanian private railway operator to connect Bulgarian city to Bucharest airport

Starting in March 2024, the Romanian private railway operator Transferoviar Călători will introduce train services on the route connecting Ruse, in Bulgaria, to Bucharest's Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport.

The route from the border Bulgarian city will be made via Giurgiu and Bucharest North Railway Station. The route is made possible following the completion of the modernization works at the Giurgiu-Comana-Bucharest North line, according to the online portal bgtourism.bg cited by G4Media.

The duration of a trip between Ruse and Bucharest North Railway Station will be approximately 50-60 minutes, and Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport will be accessible from the Bulgarian city on the Danube in about 80-100 minutes.

The price of a trip will be RON 25 (EUR 5).

For this route, Transferoviar Călători will use Alstom Coradia LINT 41 trains, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. These train sets produced in France can carry 130 passengers, with 16 first-class seats. Alstom Coradia trains are already in commercial operation, having made their first trip between Bucharest North Railway Station and Brașov.

Between January and September 2023, the Bucharest airport carried over 11 million passengers and had over 97,000 aircraft movements, according to official data.

(Photo source: Transferoviar Group on Facebook)