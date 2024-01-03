Transport

Romanian private railway operator to connect Bulgarian city to Bucharest airport

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Starting in March 2024, the Romanian private railway operator Transferoviar Călători will introduce train services on the route connecting Ruse, in Bulgaria, to Bucharest's Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport.

The route from the border Bulgarian city will be made via Giurgiu and Bucharest North Railway Station. The route is made possible following the completion of the modernization works at the Giurgiu-Comana-Bucharest North line, according to the online portal bgtourism.bg cited by G4Media

The duration of a trip between Ruse and Bucharest North Railway Station will be approximately 50-60 minutes, and Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport will be accessible from the Bulgarian city on the Danube in about 80-100 minutes. 

The price of a trip will be RON 25 (EUR 5).

For this route, Transferoviar Călători will use Alstom Coradia LINT 41 trains, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. These train sets produced in France can carry 130 passengers, with 16 first-class seats. Alstom Coradia trains are already in commercial operation, having made their first trip between Bucharest North Railway Station and Brașov.

Between January and September 2023, the Bucharest airport carried over 11 million passengers and had over 97,000 aircraft movements, according to official data.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transferoviar Group on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian private railway operator to connect Bulgarian city to Bucharest airport

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Starting in March 2024, the Romanian private railway operator Transferoviar Călători will introduce train services on the route connecting Ruse, in Bulgaria, to Bucharest's Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport.

The route from the border Bulgarian city will be made via Giurgiu and Bucharest North Railway Station. The route is made possible following the completion of the modernization works at the Giurgiu-Comana-Bucharest North line, according to the online portal bgtourism.bg cited by G4Media

The duration of a trip between Ruse and Bucharest North Railway Station will be approximately 50-60 minutes, and Henri Coandă Otopeni International Airport will be accessible from the Bulgarian city on the Danube in about 80-100 minutes. 

The price of a trip will be RON 25 (EUR 5).

For this route, Transferoviar Călători will use Alstom Coradia LINT 41 trains, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. These train sets produced in France can carry 130 passengers, with 16 first-class seats. Alstom Coradia trains are already in commercial operation, having made their first trip between Bucharest North Railway Station and Brașov.

Between January and September 2023, the Bucharest airport carried over 11 million passengers and had over 97,000 aircraft movements, according to official data.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transferoviar Group on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel