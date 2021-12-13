2021 EESC Civil Society Prize: Romanian association Workshop Without Borders among winners

Romanian association Ateliere Fara Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders) was selected as a winner of the 2021 EESC Civil Society Prize for its “educlick” project that tackles social injustice and raises awareness of the advantages of the circular economy.

The Romanian NGO won the third prize, worth EUR 9,000.

“The Romanian association Ateliere Fara Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders) went home with third prize. Their educlick project tackles social injustice and raises awareness of the advantages of the circular economy. The association employs marginalised people to refurbish waste electrical and electronic equipment. They then donate the equipment to schools in disadvantaged areas, and to organisations working with vulnerable children,” the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) said.

The EESC awarded prizes to “five non-profit organisations and associations whose creative and inspiring climate projects promote a just and green transition towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.” The EUR 50,000 prize was shared among five winning projects.

Belgian association Grandparents for the Climate took home the first prize of EUR 14,000, while the other four associations each received EUR 9,000. The second prize went to Spanish association Engineers Without Borders Catalonia, the third to Romania’s Workshop Without Borders, the fourth to Slovenian urban planning studio Prostorož, and the fifth to the network of Estonian NGOs Estonian Green Movement/Estonian Fund for Nature and the Estonian Environmental Law Centre.

The complete list of winners is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ateliere Fara Frontiere)