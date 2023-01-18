Romania's Ministry of Education said it launched the auction for new school textbooks for the academic year 2023/2024 through the National Center for Policies and Evaluation in Education (CNPEE). The deadline for offer submission is March 14, 2023.

According to the official statement, 120 batches of pre-university educational textbooks for subjects in the 1st, 2nd, and 6th grades are included, which are dominated by books in the Romanian language.

“The auction for the 3rd, 4th and 5th, 7th, and 8th grades for the titles not offered in the auctions prior to the 2017-2018 school year, run by CNPEE, will soon be launched,” the announcement reads.

The ministry anticipates a total budget of almost RON 50 million this year, of which RON 32.5 million came from the state budget of 2023 according to the list published by the Ministry of Finance last December.

“For the other classes, the school textbooks will be insured through reprints, according to the ongoing contracts signed by the CNPEE and the school inspectorates with the winning publishing houses of the tenders held in previous years,” the Education Ministry explained.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)