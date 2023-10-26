27-year-old Romanian man died fighting in Ukraine

A 27-year-old Romanian man by the name of Rudolf Wittman has died on the front lines in Ukraine. His friends say that a Russian drone may have been responsible for his demise.

Rudolf Wittman is the first Romanian citizen to die in the war in Ukraine, according to TVR.

Wittman was from Arad and had voluntarily enlisted in the Ukraine's Foreign Legion a year ago when the war began. He had also served in the French Foreign Legion.

Rudolf Wittman had been drawn to the military and firearms since childhood. He was also passionate about airsoft.

"He couldn't find his place, didn't like this everyday life, wanted to do good. He was happy in Ukraine, especially after he met Ivanna,” said Marcus Jivan, a friend of Rudolf Wittmann.

"In Ukraine, he found his great love, Ivanna. The young woman posted an emotional message about him on a social network,” said Robert Orban, another friend of Wittman’s.

"He was a warrior, a Viking with a big heart. He was ready to give everything for family and loved ones. He put others above himself. I miss him so much; it feels like I'm in a bad dream and can't wait to wake up," Ivanna wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of the young man from Arad and will handle the repatriation formalities.

(Photo source: Іванна Петрасюк on Facebook)