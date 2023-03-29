Romanian Madrigal Choir kicks off 8-city Easter tour

The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" holds the national Easter tour "Holy Week" between March 29 and April 13, in eight cities across Romania.

The nine extraordinary performances of "Holy Week," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, principal conductor, and Cezar Verlan, secondary conductor, will take place in Bacau, Iasi, Targu Mures, Brasov, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, and Bucharest, and will feature young actors Corneliu and Pavel Ulici as guests.

The Easter celebration will also be marked by the children's choirs of the Cantus Mundi National Program from each city, who will sing alongside the Madrigal Choir.

The concerts will take place as follows: March 29, 7:00 pm - Bacau, "Radu Beligan" Hall; April 1, 7:00 pm - Iasi, Romanian National Opera; April 3, 7:00 pm - Targu Mures, Palace of Culture; April 4, 7:00 pm - Brasov, "Sica Alexandrescu" Theater; April 6, 7:00 pm - Sibiu, "Ion Besoiu" Cultural Center; April 8-9, 7:00 pm - Cluj-Napoca, Hungarian State Theater; April 11, 7:00 pm - Oradea, "Regina Maria" Theater; April 13, 7:00 pm - Bucharest, Sala Palatului.

“Structured as a proposal for introspection and rediscovery through sound the universal meanings of Holy Week, the repertoire of the Madrigal Choir invites the audience to welcome Easter with a series of 13 spiritual compositions, Romanian and universal," the organizers said, quoted by G4media.ro.

The program includes works signed by composers such as Anton Pann, Gheorghe Cucu, and Gheorghe Danga, as well as by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Christopher Tin. The show is complemented by set design and visuals, as well as sacred texts from the New Testament, brought to the stage by Corneliu and Pavel Ulici.

The Easter tour is part of the anniversary program "MADRIGAL 60", which includes a broad series of over 30 special events to be held throughout the year 2023. The program marks 60 years of uninterrupted activity, excellence in music, and cultural diplomacy for the Madrigal Choir, which has become a symbol of national artistic consistency, as well as Romania's culture and image in the world.

(Photo source: Madrigal on Facebook)