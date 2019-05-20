Romanian gets 10-year sentence in the U.S. for fake virus threat

A 41-year-old Romanian man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in the U.S. after being accused, alongside other people, of having broken into the house of a rich couple in Connecticut and injecting them with what they said was a lethal virus, according to Associated Press.

The incident occurred in 2007, when three armed suspects broke into the house of Anne Bass and injected her and her longtime partner with a virus the suspects said was deadly. They demanded USD 8.5 million from the couple in exchange for the so-called antidote, but they eventually fled.

The authorities said the liquid was gentian violet, a substance usually used to treat fungal infections of the skin, Associated Press informed. The two victims survived.

Three people have been convicted in this case.

