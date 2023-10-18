Romanian invention awarded at largest airport infrastructure fair in Germany

A company from Petroşani, Romania, has been awarded for developing the best product in the "GSE - Ground Support Equipment" category at the largest airport infrastructure trade fair held in Munich, Germany.

Electro Max SRL developed a portable marking system for airport runways, called Polaris 2.0, with funding accessed from European sources through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020. The airport and aerodrome lamp system was recognized by the Inter Airport Innovation Awards jury for its innovations.

The system has a high level of autonomy due to its built-in battery, which can be supplemented as needed. It is also highly versatile because the lamp's function can be adjusted according to technical requirements.

Communication and control of the system can be performed remotely, using both radio technology and Internet of Things. Through this network, maintenance of the system can also be carried out locally in Petroşani, and if spare parts are required, they can be dispatched immediately.

Another innovation praised by the jury was the inclusion of magnetic elements that make the beacons reusable in case of aircraft passing over them without affecting the flight equipment, according to ADR Vest.

Registered with OSIM (Romanian State Office for Inventions and Trademarks) this autumn, Polaris 2.0 was developed through a pilot project financed under the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, with a total value of RON 1.27 million, including RON 964,000 in non-reimbursable funds. During the project, a pilot production line for the product was acquired, and it is now ready for serial production.

Following the reception of the award in Munich, several airports worldwide have expressed their intention to purchase the system from the Petroşani-based company.

"This award is a source of pride for the entire region, and I want to congratulate the Electro Max team for their achievement. Their recognition demonstrates once again that there is potential and capacity for innovative projects in the Western Region. We believe in them and continue to encourage them. As a result, through the Regional Program West 2021-2027, investments in this area have become a priority for us," said Sorin Maxim, general director of the West Regional Development Agency.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Vest ADR Vest on Facebook)