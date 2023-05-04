Energy

Romanian households can prepare applications for PV panel grants

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Environment Fund Administration (AFM) has published the calendar for the Green House Photovoltaics grant scheme for individuals. Registrations are made online on certain days for each area of the country, with each region having allocated three days.

"Given the importance of the program in terms of environmental protection policies and the major interest shown by citizens, the Environmental Fund Administration has made every effort to simplify the access of individuals to the program by developing a new IT application," said AFM president Laurențiu-Adrian Neculaescu, quoted by Economica.net.

This year's edition of the scheme aims to help 87,500 households install PV panels, in addition to the 55,000 that benefitted from similar grants under the previous two editions of the scheme.

Under the scheme, recipients get grants covering up to 90% of the total value of the eligible expenses, within the limit of RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000), for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems with a power of at least 3 kW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian households can prepare applications for PV panel grants

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Environment Fund Administration (AFM) has published the calendar for the Green House Photovoltaics grant scheme for individuals. Registrations are made online on certain days for each area of the country, with each region having allocated three days.

"Given the importance of the program in terms of environmental protection policies and the major interest shown by citizens, the Environmental Fund Administration has made every effort to simplify the access of individuals to the program by developing a new IT application," said AFM president Laurențiu-Adrian Neculaescu, quoted by Economica.net.

This year's edition of the scheme aims to help 87,500 households install PV panels, in addition to the 55,000 that benefitted from similar grants under the previous two editions of the scheme.

Under the scheme, recipients get grants covering up to 90% of the total value of the eligible expenses, within the limit of RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000), for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems with a power of at least 3 kW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency