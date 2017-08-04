Romanian Govt. changes special pension law

Romania’s Government has drafted an emergency ordinance amending special pensions.

The document provides that the current norms will be valid only for the retirement requests submitted until mid-September. This could lead to a massive volume of retirement requests in the next month, as the new norms would result in lower pensions.

In the last days, policemen have submitted more than 700 pension requests, the interior minister Carmen Dan said earlier this week. Many generals from the state’s military structures, including the Army, Gendarmerie, and the secret services have also decided to retire to benefit from the existing law on special pensions.

The Government officials initially said that they would first settle the pensions of the military, and later those of diplomats, magistrates and other personnel. However, the project drafted on August 2 refers to all the categories involved.

The special pension will no longer be able to exceed the average net wage recorded during the activity years. Moreover, the project also limits the increases of special pensions to the annual average inflation rate.

This also applies to pensioners in aviation, auxiliary staff in courts and prosecutors’ offices, parliamentary officials, diplomats and lawmakers.

Romania pays EUR 105 mln special pensions monthly

