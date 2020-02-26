One in three Romanian firms interested in foreign workers

Nearly a quarter of the Romanian employers plan to hire foreign workers in the next period, and another 11% say they have already taken steps in this regard.

At the same time, 22% of companies do not exclude this option, shows the results of a survey conducted by local recruitment platform BestJobs.

Over 70% of companies say that the main reason for recruiting foreign employees is the lack of specialized workforce on the local market. Other important reasons for the import of personnel are: the low productivity of Romanian employees (36% of the respondents), and the high wage demands in relation to the job requirements or the aptitudes of the candidates (27% of the respondents).

The main positions for which companies in the local market would appeal to employees from abroad are those of unskilled workers (45% of employers), engineers / specialists in various fields (41%), skilled workers (33%), as well as positions in IT&C (12%) or management (8%).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)