More Romanian films enter 2018 Berlinale sections

Several Romania-made films will compete in various sections of 2018 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in addition to Adina Pintilie’s debut Touch Me Not, which was selected in the official competition.

The documentary Fotbal Infinit/ Infinite Football of Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu has been selected in the Forum section of this year’s Berlinale.

The film looks at the world of sports in provincial Romania, “following a local official’s attempts to bequeath the world an improved version of the beautiful game. But does everything here really just revolve around football?” a Berlinale presentation reads.

The Forum section presents avant garde, experimental works, essays, long-term observations, political reportage and yet-to-be-discovered cinematic landscapes. It is described as “the most daring section of the Berlinale.”

The Forum does not offer any official awards but independent juries present several awards in the Forum section. Among them are the Caligari Film Prize; Prize of the FIPRESCI Jury: Award for the best film in the Forum by the international film critics’ association “Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique”; the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury; or the Confédération Internationale des Cinémas D’Art et Essai CICAE Art Cinema Award.

Porumboiu’s 2006 feature film debut A fost sau n-a fost?/ 12:08 East of Bucharest received the Caméra d’Or debut award at the Cannes film festival and the Label Europa Cinémas distribution award. In 2015, his feature Comoara/ The Treasure received the A Certain Talent Prize of the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes festival.

At the same time, the shorts De Natura and Trois rêves de ma jeunesse/ Three dreams of my youth were selected in Berlinale’s Generation Kplus sections. The films were made during a residence program held in Romania, in Slon village, in Prahova county.

De Natura was directed by Lucile Hadžhalilovićun. It is described as “an improvised poem” following the happy walk of two girls in nature, but which also affords a wider view on the cycle of life. Trois rêves de ma jeunesse belongs to Valérie Mrejen and Bertrand Schefer. The film outlines the train travel of a young girl and her dreams “of what are not yet her memories.”

The Generation section of the Berlinale is dedicated to children and young people. It has two competitions: Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus. The Generation Kplus competition awards The Crystal Bear for the Best Film and The Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film. It may also award a Special Mention in both categories. The Generation Kplus International Jury awards The Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film, and The Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film.

The Berlinale takes place from February 15 to February 25.

