Sports

Romanian men’s junior fencing team wins gold at Junior Sabre World Cup in Budapest

08 January 2024

The Romanian men's junior fencing team won the gold medal on Sunday, January 7, in Budapest during the team event of the Junior Fencing World Cup. 

Romania defeated South Korea, Bulgaria, and Hungary to reach the final.

The Romanian team, consisting of Radu Niţu, Vlad Covaliu, Casian Cîdu, and Mihnea Enache, secured the gold medal after a final match against the Spanish team. The Romanian fencers emerged victorious with a score of 45-42, according to a statement from the Romanian Fencing Federation.

The women’s team finished the competition in sixth place. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frscrima.ro)

1

