Romanian entrepreneurs buy 20% stake in craft beer producer Zaganu

Vertical Seven Group (VSG), the investment fund of entrepreneurs Iulian Cîrciumaru and Andrei Crețu, entered into the shareholding of the Zaganu craft beer producer, Fabrica de Bere Buna, with a 20% stake. The terms of the deal were not released.

In 2021, the company's turnover reached RON 5.3 mln, up from RON 4.2 mln in 2020.

The shares were bought from the founders Alexandru Geamănu and Laurențiu Bănescu (7.6% each), Kruger Brent Printing House (4%) and Carmen Bristrian (0.8%), Profit.ro reported.

Following the deal, the founding members own 30.4% each, while other shareholders are Kruger Brent Printing House (16%) and Carmen Bristrian (3.2%). VSG has as main partners Iulian Florentin Cîrciumaru - 40.6%, Andrei Dan Crețu - 30.1% and CI Equity - 16.7%.

(Photo source: Facebook/Zaganu)