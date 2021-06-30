Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 11:43
Business

Romanian employees’ workplace priorities changed during the pandemic, study shows

30 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian employees’ workplace priorities have changed during the pandemic, most of them putting job safety and work-life balance at the top of the list.

According to the study “Up4Work Barometer” conducted by Up Romania in June, job security (75%), work-life balance (67%) and relevant, meaningful work (52%) are the essential characteristics for a good job, as seen by Romanian employees. The salary or extra-salary benefits are important for more than 40% of Romanians, Economedia.ro reported.

“The way we work has changed fundamentally in recent years, and the pandemic has contributed to this. Thus, it is important to understand that a job that you can rely on and where you can work safely has become a fundamental value for Romanian employees, who put increasingly more emphasis on the work-life balance,” sociologist Barbu Mateescu explained.

“The fact that more than half of Romanians are looking for a relevant, meaningful job, and that over half (59%) would work even if they had enough money to support themselves shows that the labour force in Romania is becoming more and more sophisticated and that Romanian employees are looking for a job that will offer them even non-material satisfaction,” he added.

More than half (55%) of respondents worked from home during the pandemic, according to the same survey.

The employees faced various difficulties during this period, depending on the nature of the job, the personal situation or the degree of professional responsibilities. Thus, 35% of Romanians do not feel safe at work, one in three has to deal with a marathon of conferences, 33% feel exhausted, and for one in five, it was challenging to work from home and be a parent at the same time.

Romanian employees also had to overcome different obstacles while working from home: lack of adequate space (27%), various interruptions caused by household chores (23%) and lack of technology or equipment (17%).

The Up4Work Barometer was conducted between June 3 and June 10 on the online platform iVOX. A total of 1,362 urban Romanians over the age of 18 participated in the survey.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 11:43
Business

Romanian employees’ workplace priorities changed during the pandemic, study shows

30 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian employees’ workplace priorities have changed during the pandemic, most of them putting job safety and work-life balance at the top of the list.

According to the study “Up4Work Barometer” conducted by Up Romania in June, job security (75%), work-life balance (67%) and relevant, meaningful work (52%) are the essential characteristics for a good job, as seen by Romanian employees. The salary or extra-salary benefits are important for more than 40% of Romanians, Economedia.ro reported.

“The way we work has changed fundamentally in recent years, and the pandemic has contributed to this. Thus, it is important to understand that a job that you can rely on and where you can work safely has become a fundamental value for Romanian employees, who put increasingly more emphasis on the work-life balance,” sociologist Barbu Mateescu explained.

“The fact that more than half of Romanians are looking for a relevant, meaningful job, and that over half (59%) would work even if they had enough money to support themselves shows that the labour force in Romania is becoming more and more sophisticated and that Romanian employees are looking for a job that will offer them even non-material satisfaction,” he added.

More than half (55%) of respondents worked from home during the pandemic, according to the same survey.

The employees faced various difficulties during this period, depending on the nature of the job, the personal situation or the degree of professional responsibilities. Thus, 35% of Romanians do not feel safe at work, one in three has to deal with a marathon of conferences, 33% feel exhausted, and for one in five, it was challenging to work from home and be a parent at the same time.

Romanian employees also had to overcome different obstacles while working from home: lack of adequate space (27%), various interruptions caused by household chores (23%) and lack of technology or equipment (17%).

The Up4Work Barometer was conducted between June 3 and June 10 on the online platform iVOX. A total of 1,362 urban Romanians over the age of 18 participated in the survey.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars