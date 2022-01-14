Romanian documentary selected in the 2022 Berlinale Shorts competition

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, a documentary short film of director Radu Jude and historian Adrian Cioflâncă, was selected in the Berlinale Shorts competition of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. The 72nd edition of the event is scheduled for February 10-20.

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, which marks the third collaboration of director Radu Jude with historian Adrian Cioflâncă, will have its world premiere at Berlinale 2022, local Libertatea reported.

A total of 21 films compete in the Berlinale Shorts section this year, including productions from the UK, France, Portugal, Austria, the US, and Brazil. The complete list is available here.

The International Short Film Jury for Berlinale Shorts comprises the Italian artist Rosa Barba, the German short-film expert Reinhard W. Wolf and the Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia. They will be selecting the winners of the Golden Bear for Best Short Film, the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) and the Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards.

Radu Jude won the Golden Bear at last year’s Berlinale, with the film Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)