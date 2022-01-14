Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/14/2022 - 13:15
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian documentary selected in the 2022 Berlinale Shorts competition

14 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, a documentary short film of director Radu Jude and historian Adrian Cioflâncă, was selected in the Berlinale Shorts competition of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. The 72nd edition of the event is scheduled for February 10-20.

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, which marks the third collaboration of director Radu Jude with historian Adrian Cioflâncă, will have its world premiere at Berlinale 2022, local Libertatea reported.

A total of 21 films compete in the Berlinale Shorts section this year, including productions from the UK, France, Portugal, Austria, the US, and Brazil. The complete list is available here.

The International Short Film Jury for Berlinale Shorts comprises the Italian artist Rosa Barba, the German short-film expert Reinhard W. Wolf and the Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia. They will be selecting the winners of the Golden Bear for Best Short Film, the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) and the Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards.

Radu Jude won the Golden Bear at last year’s Berlinale, with the film Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/14/2022 - 13:15
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian documentary selected in the 2022 Berlinale Shorts competition

14 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, a documentary short film of director Radu Jude and historian Adrian Cioflâncă, was selected in the Berlinale Shorts competition of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. The 72nd edition of the event is scheduled for February 10-20.

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est/Memories from the Eastern Front, which marks the third collaboration of director Radu Jude with historian Adrian Cioflâncă, will have its world premiere at Berlinale 2022, local Libertatea reported.

A total of 21 films compete in the Berlinale Shorts section this year, including productions from the UK, France, Portugal, Austria, the US, and Brazil. The complete list is available here.

The International Short Film Jury for Berlinale Shorts comprises the Italian artist Rosa Barba, the German short-film expert Reinhard W. Wolf and the Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia. They will be selecting the winners of the Golden Bear for Best Short Film, the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) and the Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards.

Radu Jude won the Golden Bear at last year’s Berlinale, with the film Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks