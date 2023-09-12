Culture

Romanian cultural figures awarded by president of Israel

12 September 2023

Several major cultural figures in Romania, such as actress Maia Morgenstern, conductor Cristian Măcelaru, and actor Florin Piersic, among others, were awarded at a ceremony held at the residence of the ambassador of the state of Israel in Romania.

The president of the state of Israel, Isaac Herzog, paid tribute to Maia Morgenstern, as well as to Constantin Chiriac, Radu Mihăileanu, Cristian Măcelaru, and Florin Piersic, acknowledging their outstanding merits and the remarkable cultural activities they have carried out throughout their careers. Director Radu Mihăileanu and conductor Cristian Măcelaru were not present at the event, with the latter being represented by Cristina Uruc, the director of ARTEXIM. 

Reuven Azar, Israel’s ambassador to Romania, presented the distinctions signed by the Israeli president and noted that the event represents a celebration of the cultural relations between Israel and Romania.

"We have very important artists from Romania who have played a very special role in this relationship. This is a relationship between people. President Herzog chose to award these artists, and I am honored to convey his decision. Romania is a very open country and very close to Israel because we have one million people with Romanian roots. Our mentalities are also very similar. That is why it is very important to further develop our connections in the fields of academia, the arts, or economic relations," said the Israeli diplomat, according to Agerpres

The ceremony was also attended by the Romanian minister of culture, Raluca Turcan. "Romania's relations with other countries, through cultural figures, have often exceeded established diplomatic relations," she said at the end of the event. 

Florin Piersic, one of the most well-known Romanian actors ever, expressed his love for Israel and recalled the numerous tours he has undertaken in the country. Actress Maia Morgenstern also thanked the Jewish state and community for the award. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maia Morgenstern on Facebook)

Normal
 

