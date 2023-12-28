Romanian cosmetics manufacturer and Belgian partner launch AI skin scanning app

Newpharma Romania, the local subsidiary of the Belgian group that applies artificial intelligence and digital technologies in the pharma sector, has entered into a partnership with the Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec Cluj Napoca to offer personalized recommendations to customers through a skin scanning application.

Through this application, users can evaluate their skin and receive personalized recommendations from a catalog of products, including those from the portfolio of the cosmetic manufacturer Farmec, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"Innovation and technology will become essential elements in health management, and we see this initiative as a first step in this direction, providing people with the necessary tools to improve the efficiency of their skincare," says Razvan Vlasin, CIO of Newpharma Group.

The pilot project based on AI technology will be launched in Romania in the spring of next year, according to Newpharma.

