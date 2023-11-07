Society

Romanian citizens can start leaving Gaza, foreign ministry says

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, November 7, that 103 Romanian citizens and their family members in the Gaza Strip have been granted permission to leave the war-torn enclave and cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. They will be evacuated today “in compliance with all the specific procedures imposed.”

“[…] the mobile consular teams from the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Crisis Cell will provide the necessary support at the Rafah border crossing point for the rapid evacuation of Romanian citizens, respectively the specific consular assistance,” the ministry said.

Representatives of the Embassy of Romania in Egypt will take over from there and, together with the two mobile teams, will accompany the Romanian citizens and their families to Cairo. There, the evacuees will take a special flight to Romania.

MAE also said that its representatives will continue the dialogue with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities for future evacuations of Romanian citizens still in Gaza.

According to Digi24, roughly 350 Romanians live in the Gaza Strip, and 260 of them have requested assistance to leave the area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romanian citizens can start leaving Gaza, foreign ministry says

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, November 7, that 103 Romanian citizens and their family members in the Gaza Strip have been granted permission to leave the war-torn enclave and cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. They will be evacuated today “in compliance with all the specific procedures imposed.”

“[…] the mobile consular teams from the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Crisis Cell will provide the necessary support at the Rafah border crossing point for the rapid evacuation of Romanian citizens, respectively the specific consular assistance,” the ministry said.

Representatives of the Embassy of Romania in Egypt will take over from there and, together with the two mobile teams, will accompany the Romanian citizens and their families to Cairo. There, the evacuees will take a special flight to Romania.

MAE also said that its representatives will continue the dialogue with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities for future evacuations of Romanian citizens still in Gaza.

According to Digi24, roughly 350 Romanians live in the Gaza Strip, and 260 of them have requested assistance to leave the area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest