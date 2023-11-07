Romanian citizens can start leaving Gaza, foreign ministry says

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, November 7, that 103 Romanian citizens and their family members in the Gaza Strip have been granted permission to leave the war-torn enclave and cross into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. They will be evacuated today “in compliance with all the specific procedures imposed.”

“[…] the mobile consular teams from the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Crisis Cell will provide the necessary support at the Rafah border crossing point for the rapid evacuation of Romanian citizens, respectively the specific consular assistance,” the ministry said.

Representatives of the Embassy of Romania in Egypt will take over from there and, together with the two mobile teams, will accompany the Romanian citizens and their families to Cairo. There, the evacuees will take a special flight to Romania.

MAE also said that its representatives will continue the dialogue with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities for future evacuations of Romanian citizens still in Gaza.

According to Digi24, roughly 350 Romanians live in the Gaza Strip, and 260 of them have requested assistance to leave the area.

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)