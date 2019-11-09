Romania Insider
Romanian named CFO of Mars subsidiary in Scandinavia
11 September 2019
Romanian Adrian Comaneci, 38, was appointed CFO for the Nordic markets within American confectionery group Mars.

Based in Copenhagen, he will coordinate the company’s financial department in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Before this assignment, he was CFO of Mars Italy for two and a half years and before that he was CFO of Mars Romania for three years. He joined the group in 2014 after working for companies such as P&G and Rompetrol as well as in audit and consultancy.

Mars is one of the world’s major producers of confectionery and pet food, with brands such as Mars, Snickers, Twix, M&M, and Whiskas (cat food) in its portfolio.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
Romanian Adrian Comaneci, 38, was appointed CFO for the Nordic markets within American confectionery group Mars.

Based in Copenhagen, he will coordinate the company’s financial department in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Before this assignment, he was CFO of Mars Italy for two and a half years and before that he was CFO of Mars Romania for three years. He joined the group in 2014 after working for companies such as P&G and Rompetrol as well as in audit and consultancy.

Mars is one of the world’s major producers of confectionery and pet food, with brands such as Mars, Snickers, Twix, M&M, and Whiskas (cat food) in its portfolio.

