Up Romania CEO promoted to Regional Director

The CEO of Up Romania, Elena Pap, was appointed Regional Director within the French Group Up (former Chèque Déjeuner), one of the biggest players in the global employee benefits market.

Elena Pap, who has served as Director of Up Romania for 15 years, will cumulate this position with the new appointment as Regional Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia and Greece. She thus becomes the first female director of an international subsidiary within the group appointed to the Executive Board.

Elena Pap replaces Julien Anglade, who received a new role within the Executive Board of the French Group. Pap will coordinate the development of innovative solutions and services of the group in South-East Europe and will contribute to the orientation and implementation of the Up strategic project.

“The innovation and the technology of our motivational solutions for employees are the priority of the Up group in South East Europe. Our client companies, business partners and our users can rely on us to increase retention, productivity and simplify services. Beyond accelerating the group's market share in this region in terms of employee benefits, my key objective is to find new development and diversification opportunities for the company's service portfolio,” stated Elena Pap.

Up group is present in 30 countries and has a base of over 200,000 client companies, serving over 26 million beneficiaries worldwide. The French group ended 2018 with a turnover of EUR 532 million.

(Photo source: the company)