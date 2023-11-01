Entertainment

Romanian cat wins prestigious FIFe World Show in Strasbourg

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian 4-year-old Maine Coon cat born and raised in Romania has won the title of World Winner 2023 at one of the most prestigious international exhibitions, the FIFe World Show, organized this year by France in Strasbourg.

The winner is named RO Panco’s Elros, is an adult Maine Coon cat, and has won the most challenging category in the competition. His breeder is Yann Panco from Bucharest, who is bringing the first global trophy won by a male cat to Romania - the "FIFe World Winner." 

“Nothing compares with the participation in the most important cat event, and after so many years of taking part in this, the emotion is still the same,” said Yann Panco in a Facebook post. “This year Romania's team had the most participants in a WS, and they had fantastic results as well. I want to thank them for being by my side, as a true team, and I am happy we lived this excitement together,” he added.

The competition took place at the new and modern Parc des Expositions in Strasbourg last weekend, October 28-29. The exhibition featured over 1,300 cats from around the world, and thousands of visitors each day had the opportunity to admire them. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yann Panco's on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Entertainment

Romanian cat wins prestigious FIFe World Show in Strasbourg

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian 4-year-old Maine Coon cat born and raised in Romania has won the title of World Winner 2023 at one of the most prestigious international exhibitions, the FIFe World Show, organized this year by France in Strasbourg.

The winner is named RO Panco’s Elros, is an adult Maine Coon cat, and has won the most challenging category in the competition. His breeder is Yann Panco from Bucharest, who is bringing the first global trophy won by a male cat to Romania - the "FIFe World Winner." 

“Nothing compares with the participation in the most important cat event, and after so many years of taking part in this, the emotion is still the same,” said Yann Panco in a Facebook post. “This year Romania's team had the most participants in a WS, and they had fantastic results as well. I want to thank them for being by my side, as a true team, and I am happy we lived this excitement together,” he added.

The competition took place at the new and modern Parc des Expositions in Strasbourg last weekend, October 28-29. The exhibition featured over 1,300 cats from around the world, and thousands of visitors each day had the opportunity to admire them. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yann Panco's on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards