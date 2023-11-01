Romanian cat wins prestigious FIFe World Show in Strasbourg

A Romanian 4-year-old Maine Coon cat born and raised in Romania has won the title of World Winner 2023 at one of the most prestigious international exhibitions, the FIFe World Show, organized this year by France in Strasbourg.

The winner is named RO Panco’s Elros, is an adult Maine Coon cat, and has won the most challenging category in the competition. His breeder is Yann Panco from Bucharest, who is bringing the first global trophy won by a male cat to Romania - the "FIFe World Winner."

“Nothing compares with the participation in the most important cat event, and after so many years of taking part in this, the emotion is still the same,” said Yann Panco in a Facebook post. “This year Romania's team had the most participants in a WS, and they had fantastic results as well. I want to thank them for being by my side, as a true team, and I am happy we lived this excitement together,” he added.

The competition took place at the new and modern Parc des Expositions in Strasbourg last weekend, October 28-29. The exhibition featured over 1,300 cats from around the world, and thousands of visitors each day had the opportunity to admire them.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yann Panco's on Facebook)