Romanian businesses can find German partners on new AHK platform

AHK Romania, the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, developed an online platform dedicated to Romanian companies looking to find business partners in Germany.

Called www.marketplaceromania.ro, the platform allows Romanian companies from a variety of industries to find distribution partners, clients or new contacts on the German market.

The Romanian companies are promoted through direct reports sent to German companies that expressed interest in finding partners in Romania through AHK, through local chambers of commerce in Germany, industry associations or events where AHK Romania is represented.

The interested companies can register on the portal in three categories: Business, Business Plus, and Premium. AHK Romania member companies benefit from the Business package for free. Further details here.

Germany remains Romania’s main economic partner with a total trade volume of EUR 26.1 billion, which represents over 20% of the country’s foreign trade, according to the AHK Romania.

About 7,500 German companies are active in Romania, with more than 250,000 employees on their payrolls.

