Romanian named to Board of Directors of US major payment processor Stripe

Romanian investor Luciana Lixandru, a partner at the American venture capital giant Sequoia Capital, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the payment processor Stripe, one of the largest private companies globally, with operations also in Romania.

Stripe provides tools that allow companies to facilitate payments and pay out sellers globally, catering primarily to platforms and marketplaces.

Luciana Lixandru's appointment as an independent director has not been officially announced, but it is reflected on the company's website, according to Profit.ro.

Lixandru is replacing Michael Moritz as an independent director at Stripe, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who decided to leave the venture capital firm in July. Stripe has also added a board seat for Kevin Kelly, a partner at Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital's separate wealth management business, according to Payments Dive.

Luciana Lixandru has been a partner at Sequoia since 2020. Previously, she was a partner at the venture capital firm Accel for 8 years, during which she served on the boards of companies such as UiPath, the first unicorn founded by Romanians, website developer Framer, and email security platform Tessian.

The digital payment processor Stripe, valued at USD 50 billion, is the second most valuable "unicorn" (a privately-held company valued at at least USD 1 billion) in the USA and the fourth most valuable in the world, after ByteDance (Tik Tok), SpaceX, and the Singaporean retailer Shein. The company launched its operations in Romania in 2020.

