HR

Romanian named to Board of Directors of US major payment processor Stripe

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investor Luciana Lixandru, a partner at the American venture capital giant Sequoia Capital, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the payment processor Stripe, one of the largest private companies globally, with operations also in Romania. 

Stripe provides tools that allow companies to facilitate payments and pay out sellers globally, catering primarily to platforms and marketplaces.

Luciana Lixandru's appointment as an independent director has not been officially announced, but it is reflected on the company's website, according to Profit.ro.

Lixandru is replacing Michael Moritz as an independent director at Stripe, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who decided to leave the venture capital firm in July. Stripe has also added a board seat for Kevin Kelly, a partner at Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital's separate wealth management business, according to Payments Dive. 

Luciana Lixandru has been a partner at Sequoia since 2020. Previously, she was a partner at the venture capital firm Accel for 8 years, during which she served on the boards of companies such as UiPath, the first unicorn founded by Romanians, website developer Framer, and email security platform Tessian. 

The digital payment processor Stripe, valued at USD 50 billion, is the second most valuable "unicorn" (a privately-held company valued at at least USD 1 billion) in the USA and the fourth most valuable in the world, after ByteDance (Tik Tok), SpaceX, and the Singaporean retailer Shein. The company launched its operations in Romania in 2020.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sequoia Capital website)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romanian named to Board of Directors of US major payment processor Stripe

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investor Luciana Lixandru, a partner at the American venture capital giant Sequoia Capital, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the payment processor Stripe, one of the largest private companies globally, with operations also in Romania. 

Stripe provides tools that allow companies to facilitate payments and pay out sellers globally, catering primarily to platforms and marketplaces.

Luciana Lixandru's appointment as an independent director has not been officially announced, but it is reflected on the company's website, according to Profit.ro.

Lixandru is replacing Michael Moritz as an independent director at Stripe, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who decided to leave the venture capital firm in July. Stripe has also added a board seat for Kevin Kelly, a partner at Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital's separate wealth management business, according to Payments Dive. 

Luciana Lixandru has been a partner at Sequoia since 2020. Previously, she was a partner at the venture capital firm Accel for 8 years, during which she served on the boards of companies such as UiPath, the first unicorn founded by Romanians, website developer Framer, and email security platform Tessian. 

The digital payment processor Stripe, valued at USD 50 billion, is the second most valuable "unicorn" (a privately-held company valued at at least USD 1 billion) in the USA and the fourth most valuable in the world, after ByteDance (Tik Tok), SpaceX, and the Singaporean retailer Shein. The company launched its operations in Romania in 2020.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sequoia Capital website)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm