Media: Romanian baker doesn’t hire Brits because they “don’t work hard enough”

A Romanian baker who runs a business in the UK says he doesn’t hire British employees because they “don’t work as hard” as the Romanians, Metro.co.uk reported.

Ovidiu Şarpe runs the Pastisserie Romana in Burnt Oak, a suburb in the Edgware district, in the northern part of Greater London. The 16 employees of his bakery are all from Romania.

He says that British employees make up excuses to avoid doing overtime and they lack the skills and determination of those coming from Romania.

“They are desperate to work. They jump immediately to take work,” he said, referring to the Romanian staff.

He explained that his fellow countrymen work hard to send money back to Romania. Being all Romanians, they also communicate easier among themselves. He also explained he did not have the resources or the time to train British workers from scratch.

A large community of Romanians lives in Burnt Oak, sometimes called ‘Bontoc’ after the way Romanians pronounce it.

The number of resident Romanian nationals in the UK increased by 83,000 to 411,000 from 2016 to 2017. This is the largest increase for an individual country for this period, making Romanian the second most common nationality after Polish.

(Photo: Edgware Police on Twitter)

