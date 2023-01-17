Sports

 

 

Romanian athletes win silver medal at World Bobsleigh Championship in Germany

18 January 2023
Two Romanian under-23 athletes, Georgeta Popescu and Antonia Sârbu, snatched the silver medal in the two-person bobsleigh category of the World Bobsleigh Championship held by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) earlier this week.

Competing in Winterberg, Germany, the Romanian duo finished with an intermediate time of 1:56.86 under national coach Cezar Popescu’s guidance, just 1.66 more behind eventual winners Charlotte Candrix and Cynthia Kwofie from Germany.

“Two girls, one medal! World silver for Romania at the World U-23 Bobsleigh Championship for Juniors. Congratulations!” says Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee on Facebook.

From the overall table, however, Popescu and Sârbu are placed sixth out of 11 duos.

Additionally, Romanian tricolor athletes also scored other medals in this competition. In the two-man bobsleigh category, Andrei Nica and Mihai Calancea were placed third with a total time of 1:53.98, just 1.01 more behind winners Laurin Zern and Marvin Orthmann from Germany.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IBSF/Facebook, Romanian Olympics, and Sports Committee/Facebook)

