Romanian appointed as new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic

Romanian Violeta Luca will become the new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic starting in January 2024, according to an announcement from the company. She will replace Petr Dvořák, who was promoted within the Vodafone Group earlier this year.

Violeta Luca has experience in Microsoft management and over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. The new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic has also held several significant roles throughout her career in companies such as Metro, eMAG, and Flanco, according to her LinkedIn profile, cited by Economedia.

Before taking on the role of CEO at Vodafone in the Czech Republic, Luca held the position of general manager for Microsoft in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for three years. She also worked at Microsoft Romania at the beginning of 2015 as a strategy director, and until 2017, she held the position of Director of Marketing and Operations.

In Romania, Vodafone has posted losses recently, unlike most of the other telecom companies in the country. CEO Achilleas Kanaris said that there was “a problem with this market,” pointing at excessive taxation and competition and Telekom’s exit from mobile.

(Photo source: Violeta Luca on LinkedIn)