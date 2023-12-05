HR

Romanian appointed as new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Violeta Luca will become the new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic starting in January 2024, according to an announcement from the company. She will replace Petr Dvořák, who was promoted within the Vodafone Group earlier this year.

Violeta Luca has experience in Microsoft management and over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. The new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic has also held several significant roles throughout her career in companies such as Metro, eMAG, and Flanco, according to her LinkedIn profile, cited by Economedia.

Before taking on the role of CEO at Vodafone in the Czech Republic, Luca held the position of general manager for Microsoft in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for three years. She also worked at Microsoft Romania at the beginning of 2015 as a strategy director, and until 2017, she held the position of Director of Marketing and Operations. 

In Romania, Vodafone has posted losses recently, unlike most of the other telecom companies in the country. CEO Achilleas Kanaris said that there was “a problem with this market,” pointing at excessive taxation and competition and Telekom’s exit from mobile.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Violeta Luca on LinkedIn)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romanian appointed as new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Violeta Luca will become the new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic starting in January 2024, according to an announcement from the company. She will replace Petr Dvořák, who was promoted within the Vodafone Group earlier this year.

Violeta Luca has experience in Microsoft management and over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. The new CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic has also held several significant roles throughout her career in companies such as Metro, eMAG, and Flanco, according to her LinkedIn profile, cited by Economedia.

Before taking on the role of CEO at Vodafone in the Czech Republic, Luca held the position of general manager for Microsoft in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for three years. She also worked at Microsoft Romania at the beginning of 2015 as a strategy director, and until 2017, she held the position of Director of Marketing and Operations. 

In Romania, Vodafone has posted losses recently, unlike most of the other telecom companies in the country. CEO Achilleas Kanaris said that there was “a problem with this market,” pointing at excessive taxation and competition and Telekom’s exit from mobile.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Violeta Luca on LinkedIn)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years