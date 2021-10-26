Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 11:53
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion

26 October 2021
Grup Șerban Holding, a Romanian diversified agriculture group, aims to raise RON 25 million (EUR 5 mln) through a private placement and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market by the end of this year. Local brokerage firm Tradeville will manage the private placement.

The group aims to use the funds it will raise from investors to accelerate its expansion plans.

“In 2019, we started a complex investment process within the company to develop all the business lines of Grup Șerban Holding. The investments are focused on increasing vegetable production and storage capacity, expanding the poultry farm areas, and increasing the production capacity of bakery products. By listing on the stock exchange, we want to bring next to us new investors to support us in accelerating and completing these investments,” said Nicolae Șerban, founder and owner of Grup Șerban Holding.

He added: “The capital market is a viable option for developing agricultural businesses. We have been analyzing for some time the potential listing of the company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and I am convinced that we are ready for this step.”

Grup Șerban Holding was founded in 1994, in the town of Onești, in Eastern Romania. Its business includes agriculture, cereals trading, oil plants and vegetables, poultry farming, bakery, and pastry-confectionery. The group also has retail activities through its own chain of stores - Băcăniile Șerban, and also runs distribution and transport operations.

The company operates over 12,000 hectares of arable land and silos with a total capacity of over 133,000 tons of cereals and oilseeds in the Moldova region. It also owns five poultry farms, a bakery and a confectionery laboratory.

The group has over 400 employees and estimates consolidated revenues of RON 330 mln (EUR 67 mln) and a net profit of RON 24.6 mln (EUR 5 mln) for this year.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs
