Festivals in Romania: First passes for Untold 2024 go on sale this month

Romania's famous music festival Untold will hold a new edition next year, and the first passes go on sale this month, the organizers announced.

The first 10,000 passes will be put up for sale at 12:00 on September 12, at a special price. Music fans who register on the festival's website can buy tickets for EUR 99 plus taxes before the general sale.

Untold is one of the largest music festivals in Romania, attracting fans from all over the world. According to DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll 2023, the festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in Europe and 6th in the world, surpassing other major events with tradition such as Lollapalooza, Sziget, Amsterdam Music Festival, Sunburn, Burning Man, Parookaville, or Mysteryland.

More than 420,000 fans danced at the 2023 edition of Untold on the music of big names such as Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, and French Montana, and famous DJs like David Guetta, Marin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Steve Aoki, Alesso, Tale of Us, Eric Prydz, and Boris Brejcha. The event also brought over EUR 70 million to the economy of Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)