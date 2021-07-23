Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Social

COVID-19: Romania's green, yellow and red travel lists updated

23 July 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 22 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

There are 35 states/regions on the new red list, including Spain, Tunisia, the UK, Netherlands, and Portugal.

Countries such as Greece, Luxembourg, Maldive, Russia, Ireland, and Denmark are on the yellow list. Meanwhile, Belgium, the US, France, Turkey, or Italy are on the green list.

The updated lists are available here.

Travellers arriving from countries on the yellow list are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they are vaccinated or have a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If they come from the red zone, the test no longer exempts them from quarantine, but the vaccination does, according to Digi24.

Children under three years of age, without conditions, and those between 3 and 16 years of age, if they have a negative COVID test, are also exempt from quarantine.

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

Editor's picks