Romania to train almost 200 Ukrainian paramedics

15 September 2023

The Romanian executive recently adopted a decision regarding the allocation of a sum from the budget reserve fund to train specialized personnel from Ukraine in the provision of qualified first aid. 

The normative act foresees the increase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' budget for the year 2023, specifically for the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, with the amount of RON 524,000 (EUR 105,000). The money is destined for the final stage of training of the 197 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in centers in the Mureș and Oradea counties, according to News.ro

The agreement that includes the training of Ukrainian paramedics was agreed on by Romania within NATO and was signed in 2022, as stated by the executive in a press release.

This agreement involves training paramedics in basic courses and tactical medicine, as well as those aimed at preparing qualified first aid instructors.

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)

1

