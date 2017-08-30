Romanian destinations included in Eurasia tour by private jet

Several destinations in Romania are included in a tour by private jet focused on the cultures of Eurasia. The tour is organized by TCS World Travel, a private jet tour operator. The upcoming one is planned for 2018.

Called Kingdoms and Cultures of Eurasia, the tour ran this year as well. Besides Romania, it covered destinations in Portugal, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Oman, Albania, Spain, and France. The 2017 tour was priced at USD 77,950 per person, double occupancy, USD 8,650 single supplement.

For Romania, the tour covered Bucharest, with stops at the Triumph Arch, Revolution Square, the Village Museum, Cantacuzino Palace or Victoria Boulevard. Outside of the capital, the tourists can visit the Peles Castle, a palace built in the 19th century by King Carol I. Another stop is planned for Northeastern Romania, at the painted monasteries of Bucovina.

Elsewhere, those embarking on the tour can visit Bishkek, Ashgabat, the 18th-century Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan, Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, or San Sebastián. The tour begins and ends in Portugal.

