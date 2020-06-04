Romania Insider
Business
Romania opens tender to buy 20-40 long-distance electric trains
06 April 2020
Romania’s Government, through the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), launched on Friday, April 3, a tender for the purchase of 20 inter-regional electric trains with over 300 seats each, including the related maintenance services.

The contract, with an expected value of EUR 270 million to EUR 765 million (without VAT), will be financed under the European Union’s Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM), Economica.net reported.

The contract will consist of 20 new inter-regional electric frames intended for inter-regional (IR, or long-distance) passenger transport. It will also include maintenance and repair services, necessary for the operation of the respective electric frames, as well as the training of personnel for operating the trains and software applications.

The estimated value, VAT excluded, can be found in the range between RON 1.31 bln (EUR 270 mln, for 20 trains and 15-year maintenance) to RON 3.71 bln (EUR 765 mln, for 40 trains and 30-year maintenance).

Only bidders with an average annual turnover in excess of EUR 270 mln will be admitted. The offers, expected by June 3, will be evaluated by November 20. The price will be assigned a 65% weight in the scoring process.

The trains should be able to travel at a speed of up to 160 km/h + 10%, according to the specifications. The new trains will have WiFi and a system for counting the number of passengers going up or down. Also as a novelty element, each wagon will have at each entrance for passengers a space for the devices for validating travel tickets, but also a space for automatic ticket sales.

(Photo source: ID 173142915 © Daniela Simona Temneanu/Dreamstime.com)

