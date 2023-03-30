Romanian president promulgates law providing tax benefits for digital nomads

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis signed into law the bill that clarifies the tax regime for digital nomads.

Thus, foreigners coming to Romania for a longer period of time and using technology to perform their jobs remotely will benefit from tax breaks. They will be exempt from paying income tax, social security, and social health insurance contributions.

According to the law quoted by Euronews Romania, to benefit from the tax exemptions, digital nomads must meet the condition of being present on the territory of Romania for one or more periods that do not exceed 183 days in a period of 12 consecutive months.

This clarification to the tax regime comes after Romania introduced visas for digital nomads. The Parliament adopted the draft law regulating the implementation of the digital nomad visa programme at the end of 2021, and the president promulgated it in January 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)