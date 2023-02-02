Romania seeks support to deal with inflows of grains from Ukraine

Six Central European states, including Romania, are calling on the European Union to take action to ease problems caused by increased Ukrainian grain imports in the region, complaining that the influx has depressed prices and hurt local farmers, government officials said, quoted by Reuters.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but its production and exports have fallen since Russia invaded the country last February and began blockading its seaports.

To help Ukrainian grain and other agricultural goods reach markets, the EU last year established so-called solidarity corridors to facilitate Ukrainian transport.

An upcoming EU-Ukraine summit on Friday is also set to discuss opening EU markets to more Ukrainian products, including grain, to help Ukraine generate revenue as it battles Russian forces.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)