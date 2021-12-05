Special Telecommunications Service implements COVID-19 travel certificates in Romania

The future digital green certificates that will facilitate free movement in the European Union (EU) during the COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in Romania with the support of the Romanian Special Telecommunications Service (STS).

According to STS, these certificates will have a QR code containing essential information and will be available for viewing or download on a secure web portal. Those vaccinated against COVID-19, who have recovered from the infection, or who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours will be able to download the digital green certificate free of charge. Certificates can also be used in a paper version.

“The technical solution developed by our institution will be interconnected with those implemented by the other EU Member States to allow the elimination of testing or quarantine restrictions at the border crossing,” STS said in a press release.

The technical solution will include a web application for generating certificates and a smartphone application (Android) for verifying the certificates, the Romanian institution explained. The QR code will contain ID information (name, surname, and date of birth) and essential medical information, with a digital signature to guarantee the authenticity of the data. The documents will comply with all the personal data protection rules and may be used at the border crossing, accompanied by an identity document.

After a testing phase in May, the green travel certificates could be implemented at the European level in June 2021, STS also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michele Ursi/Dreamstime.com)