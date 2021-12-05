Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Special Telecommunications Service implements COVID-19 travel certificates in Romania

12 May 2021
The future digital green certificates that will facilitate free movement in the European Union (EU) during the COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in Romania with the support of the Romanian Special Telecommunications Service (STS).

According to STS, these certificates will have a QR code containing essential information and will be available for viewing or download on a secure web portal. Those vaccinated against COVID-19, who have recovered from the infection, or who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours will be able to download the digital green certificate free of charge. Certificates can also be used in a paper version.

“The technical solution developed by our institution will be interconnected with those implemented by the other EU Member States to allow the elimination of testing or quarantine restrictions at the border crossing,” STS said in a press release.

The technical solution will include a web application for generating certificates and a smartphone application (Android) for verifying the certificates, the Romanian institution explained. The QR code will contain ID information (name, surname, and date of birth) and essential medical information, with a digital signature to guarantee the authenticity of the data. The documents will comply with all the personal data protection rules and may be used at the border crossing, accompanied by an identity document.

After a testing phase in May, the green travel certificates could be implemented at the European level in June 2021, STS also said.

(Photo source: Michele Ursi/Dreamstime.com)

