Social

Romania still far from US Visa Waiver Program

25 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rejection rate among Romanians applying for US entry visas was 17% last year – compared to the 3% needed for the country to enter the Visa Waiver Program, said the Romanian ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru.

Many people apply without being aware of the risks they are taking by carelessly filling out the forms; a public information campaign is needed to provide information about this application, ambassador Muraru explained at local Prima News TV, G4media.ro reported.

There are two components for joining the Visa Waiver Program, Muraru explained. On the one hand, there are conditions that cover a wide range of fields in the security sphere, such as the integrity of the borders, the passport issuing system, the citizenship regime, and the exchange of information on terrorism and organized crime. And on the other hand, the visa refusal rate must be less than 3% in a fiscal year.

As regards the first category of objectives, Romania aims to meet them by the end of this fiscal year at the end of September, so there would only be the refusal rate criterion left to meet, said Muraru.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romania still far from US Visa Waiver Program

25 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rejection rate among Romanians applying for US entry visas was 17% last year – compared to the 3% needed for the country to enter the Visa Waiver Program, said the Romanian ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru.

Many people apply without being aware of the risks they are taking by carelessly filling out the forms; a public information campaign is needed to provide information about this application, ambassador Muraru explained at local Prima News TV, G4media.ro reported.

There are two components for joining the Visa Waiver Program, Muraru explained. On the one hand, there are conditions that cover a wide range of fields in the security sphere, such as the integrity of the borders, the passport issuing system, the citizenship regime, and the exchange of information on terrorism and organized crime. And on the other hand, the visa refusal rate must be less than 3% in a fiscal year.

As regards the first category of objectives, Romania aims to meet them by the end of this fiscal year at the end of September, so there would only be the refusal rate criterion left to meet, said Muraru.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years