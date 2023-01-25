Romania still far from US Visa Waiver Program

The rejection rate among Romanians applying for US entry visas was 17% last year – compared to the 3% needed for the country to enter the Visa Waiver Program, said the Romanian ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru.

Many people apply without being aware of the risks they are taking by carelessly filling out the forms; a public information campaign is needed to provide information about this application, ambassador Muraru explained at local Prima News TV, G4media.ro reported.

There are two components for joining the Visa Waiver Program, Muraru explained. On the one hand, there are conditions that cover a wide range of fields in the security sphere, such as the integrity of the borders, the passport issuing system, the citizenship regime, and the exchange of information on terrorism and organized crime. And on the other hand, the visa refusal rate must be less than 3% in a fiscal year.

As regards the first category of objectives, Romania aims to meet them by the end of this fiscal year at the end of September, so there would only be the refusal rate criterion left to meet, said Muraru.

